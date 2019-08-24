5 years ago — 2014
AT&T Pioneers, a volunteer group, paints a 20- by 30-foot mural of the United States on the Mound View Elementary School playground in Elk Mound.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire City Council considers selling off excess properties, in part to fill a budget gap estimated at $1.5 million for 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
Joel O. Peterson, a fugitive from Rice Lake charged with killing a woman, is arrested by police along U.S. 53 in Washburn County.
35 years ago — 1984
Eau Claire County’s per-capita government costs for 1983 ranked seventh-lowest in the state.