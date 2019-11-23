5 years ago — 2014
Tayo A. Sanders II, a UW-Eau Claire senior materials science major and University Honors Program participant from Neenah, is among the 32 Americans named as 2015 Rhodes scholars.
10 years ago — 2009
Hunters register 100,330 deer statewide for opening weekend of the gun season, down from 133,828 in 2008.
20 years ago — 1999
An industry analyst says Silicon Graphics Inc. likely will sell Cray Research to another company.
35 years ago — 1984
Protests over “Silent Night, Deadly Night,” a film about an ax-wielding Santa Claus, lead Tri-Star Pictures to pull the movie out of distribution.