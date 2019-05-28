5 years ago — 2014

The number of crimes reported in Eau Claire declines 12.7 percent in 2013 compared with the previous year and represents a 35-year low.

10 years ago — 2009

Gov. Jim Doyle chooses Eau Claire’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to announce that $143 million in federal stimulus funds will be available for community public works projects, even though the local plant won’t get any of the money.

20 years ago — 1999

The newly renovated chapel at Regis High School is named after Bishop Emeritus John Paul, the school’s first principal.

35 years ago — 1984

Larry Schnack is named acting chancellor at UW-Eau Claire.