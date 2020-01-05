5 years ago — 2015
Julie Bunke replaces Susan McLeod, who is retiring after more than 30 years in the post, as Chippewa Valley Museum director.
10 years ago — 2010
Dan Sippel, recently retired North High School girls basketball coach, is honored in a ceremony in the school gym; Sippel coached the Huskies for 10 years and won 187 games and seven conference titles.
20 years ago — 2000
The first of 2.5 million state tax rebate checks begin arriving; they average $271.
35 years ago — 1985
John Zaccaro, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro, is charged with misdemeanor fraud in connection with a real estate deal.