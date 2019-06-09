5 years ago — 2014
An Amery pilot is unhurt after a vintage plane crashes during the Rush City Fly-in in east-central Minnesota.
10 years ago — 2009
Several Chippewa Falls taverns inquire about installing beer gardens in preparation for a statewide workplace smoking ban set to take effect July 5, 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
NATO suspends its bombing after a peace deal leads to the withdrawal of Yugoslav troops from Kosovo.
35 years ago — 1984
Earl Steven Karr is arrested after an explosion in his rental car in Iowa; he is suspected of planting pipe bombs around the Midwest.