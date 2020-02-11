5 years ago — 2015

Dunn County Transit members vote unanimously to suspend a bus route between Menomonie and Eau Claire because it had run up a deficit and suffered from a lack of available drivers.

10 years ago — 2010

About a dozen Dunn County residents at a public presentation on a proposed new health care center again urge a referendum on the issue.

20 years ago — 2000

Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura cuts his ties to the national Reform Party, calling it “hopelessly dysfunctional.”

35 years ago — 1985

Dairyland Power Cooperative asks for approval to abandon its dam on Elk Creek Lake.