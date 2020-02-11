5 years ago — 2015
Dunn County Transit members vote unanimously to suspend a bus route between Menomonie and Eau Claire because it had run up a deficit and suffered from a lack of available drivers.
10 years ago — 2010
About a dozen Dunn County residents at a public presentation on a proposed new health care center again urge a referendum on the issue.
20 years ago — 2000
Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura cuts his ties to the national Reform Party, calling it “hopelessly dysfunctional.”
35 years ago — 1985
Dairyland Power Cooperative asks for approval to abandon its dam on Elk Creek Lake.