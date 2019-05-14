5 years ago — 2014
The Jim Pullman Band’s frontman discusses the group’s new EP, “Monarchs.”
10 years ago — 2009
Some area rural tavern owners express concern about the future of their businesses when a statewide workplace smoking ban takes effect in July 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
Menomonie officials credit Gov. Tommy Thompson with helping attract an Andersen window plant, which will open in the Stout Technology Park in 2000.
35 years ago — 1984
The Reagan administration wants to build ammunition and fuel depots in Honduras in the event of a military emergency in Central America.