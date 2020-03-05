5 years ago — 2015
Ben Loomis wins his fourth National Junior Ski Jumping Championship in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Emilee Anderson takes the under-20 women’s title; both are members of the Flying Eagles Ski Club in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire Memorial falls to Wausau West, 4-3 in double overtime, in the WIAA boys hockey state semifinals in Madison.
20 years ago — 2000
Retired Bloomer High School football coach Jim Van Gorden will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches’ Hall of Fame.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire City Manager Eric Anderson and other local notables spend time in “jail” at London Square Mall to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Jail ‘n’ Bail program.