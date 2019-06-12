5 years ago — 2014
Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump near his summer home in coastal Maine.
10 years ago — 2009
Wisconsin’s troubled child care subsidy program may have handed out nearly $19 million in improper payments the previous year because caseworkers didn’t verify participants’ eligibility, according to a state audit.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire County has 10 years to make upgrades to the Lake Eau Claire and Lake Altoona dams.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire City Council will consider a comprehensive written policy on sidewalks; much of the current policy is unwritten.