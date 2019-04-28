5 years ago — 2014
Rich Spindler is elected president of the Eau Claire school board, replacing Carol Craig, who did not seek re-election.
10 years ago — 2009
Concerns about the $309,000 cost result in a 4-4 Eau Claire City Council deadlock on a proposal to build restrooms on the north side of Phoenix Park near the farmers market building.
20 years ago — 1999
An Eau Claire County case inspires a new state law, signed by Gov. Tommy Thompson, cracking down on internet child pornography.
35 years ago — 1984
Tornadoes across the state kill three people and cause $7 million in damage.