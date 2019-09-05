5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker emphasizes the importance of manufacturing during a visit to the Midwest Manufacturing door plant in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
More than 1,500 people participate in the 27th annual Leader-Telegram Buckshot Run in Carson Park, a fundraiser for Indianhead Special Olympics.
20 years ago — 1999
Attacks by pro-Indonesian militias cause thousands to flee their homes in East Timor.
35 years ago — 1984
Tests show high lead content in the water at South Junior High School as well as at private homes in Eau Claire.