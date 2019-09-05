5 years ago — 2014

Gov. Scott Walker emphasizes the importance of manufacturing during a visit to the Midwest Manufacturing door plant in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2009

More than 1,500 people participate in the 27th annual Leader-Telegram Buckshot Run in Carson Park, a fundraiser for Indianhead Special Olympics.

20 years ago — 1999

Attacks by pro-Indonesian militias cause thousands to flee their homes in East Timor.

35 years ago — 1984

Tests show high lead content in the water at South Junior High School as well as at private homes in Eau Claire.