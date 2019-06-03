5 years ago — 2014
Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire opens a new $2 million clubhouse.
10 years ago — 2009
Army police officer Benjamin Ballard of Elk Mound is recently awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart after losing most of his left arm in a bomb blast in Baghdad while leading a patrol in August 2008.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson endorses Texas Gov. George W. Bush for the Republican presidential nomination.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan says the United States wants “greater dialogue” with the Soviet Union.