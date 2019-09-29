5 years ago — 2014
A $20 million federal stimulus grant to Chippewa Valley Technical College is intended to boost enrollment and learning experiences for Wisconsin residents interested in high-demand health care fields.
10 years ago — 2009
An Eau Claire County committee proposes laying off six county workers, temporarily laying off 96 others and having another 80 take 3½ days off without pay.
20 years ago — 1999
Joel Peterson of Rice Lake pleads not guilty in Barron County Court to murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Stacie Fankhauser.
35 years ago — 1984
State Rep. Richard Shoemaker, D-Menomonie, says he will seek a fourth term.