5 years ago — 2014

A $20 million federal stimulus grant to Chippewa Valley Technical College is intended to boost enrollment and learning experiences for Wisconsin residents interested in high-demand health care fields.

10 years ago — 2009

An Eau Claire County committee proposes laying off six county workers, temporarily laying off 96 others and having another 80 take 3½ days off without pay.

20 years ago — 1999

Joel Peterson of Rice Lake pleads not guilty in Barron County Court to murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Stacie Fankhauser.

35 years ago — 1984

State Rep. Richard Shoemaker, D-Menomonie, says he will seek a fourth term.