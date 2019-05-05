5 years ago — 2014
Plans for a CVS pharmacy at the intersection of South Hastings Way and Brackett Avenue gain approval from the Eau Claire Plan Commission.
10 years ago — 2009
Globe University’s Eau Claire campus will reopen after one day because one of its students displayed swine flu symptoms.
20 years ago — 1999
Kevin Reichert, a U.S. Army aviator from Chetek, dies in a helicopter crash in Albania.
35 years ago — 1984
Two homemade bombs are set off hours apart in Eau Claire, injuring four people.