5 years ago — 2015

Former Chippewa County finance director Dennis Hunt, who was fired Nov. 4, files a claim against the county seeking damages in excess of $500,000.

10 years ago — 2010

The city of Menomonie will pay Wayne Stolpa more than $79,000 as a consultant for the coming year, but Mayor Dennis Kropp doubts the city will ask the former police chief to do any consultant work.

20 years ago — 2000

Bloomer celebrates its 40th annual rope-jumping competition.

35 years ago — 1985

The Chippewa Falls City Council adopts a five-year capital improvement program, including a new police station and another fire station.