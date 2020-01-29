5 years ago — 2015
Former Chippewa County finance director Dennis Hunt, who was fired Nov. 4, files a claim against the county seeking damages in excess of $500,000.
10 years ago — 2010
The city of Menomonie will pay Wayne Stolpa more than $79,000 as a consultant for the coming year, but Mayor Dennis Kropp doubts the city will ask the former police chief to do any consultant work.
20 years ago — 2000
Bloomer celebrates its 40th annual rope-jumping competition.
35 years ago — 1985
The Chippewa Falls City Council adopts a five-year capital improvement program, including a new police station and another fire station.