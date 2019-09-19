5 years ago — 2014
Mark and Kim Broses of Chippewa Falls are named festmeister and festmeisterin for the 12th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
A crowd estimated at 30,000 attends downtown Eau Claire’s International Fall Festival on a gorgeous day.
20 years ago — 1999
Ford Motor Co. and Microsoft will collaborate on a joint venture enabling the automaker to build cars according to orders taken online.
35 years ago — 1984
A suicide bomber attacks the U.S. Embassy annex in Beirut, Lebanon; 23 are feared dead.