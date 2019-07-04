5 years ago — 2014
A $75,000 Otto Bremer Foundation grant will allow the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boys Scouts of America to build a shelter on land it owns in the town of Brunswick.
10 years ago — 2009
An estimated 500 to 700 people attend a Tea Party rally in Altoona, most in festive Independence Day attire, waving signs that target President Barack Obama, taxes and government spending.
20 years ago — 1999
A 19-year-old man is fatally stabbed outside his Barron apartment.
35 years ago — 1984
Allan Brown of rural Stanley will run as a Republican against state Rep. Joseph Looby, D-Eau Claire.