5 years ago — 2014
Fundraising for a new $3.25 million small animals building at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, for which construction is scheduled to begin in September, is already nearing its goal.
10 years ago — 2009
Elk Mound will have its first tavern in at least 131 years when the Pourhouse opens later this month.
20 years ago — 1999
Musician Bobby McFerrin works with students at Eau Claire’s Lakeshore School before conducting the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra at Zorn Arena.
35 years ago — 1984
Iranian security men disguised as garbage collectors end a hostage ordeal aboard a Kuwaiti Airways plane at the Tehran airport.