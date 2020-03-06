5 years ago — 2015
River Country Co-op, which was started in 1948 by area farmers, purchases the assets of four Bridge Stop convenience stores — three in Eau Claire and one in Bloomer.
10 years ago — 2010
Facing a projected $238 billion loss over the next decade, the U.S. Postal Service proposes a 10-year plan to achieve financial stability that includes ending Saturday mail delivery.
20 years ago — 2000
Soprano Esther Heideman, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, is one of five winners of a Metropolitan Opera national competition.
35 years ago — 1985
Altoona Mayor Jon Erickson is charged with embezzling $1,500 from his former employer, Benedict Refrigeration.