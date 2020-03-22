5 years ago — 2015
Blugold Radio (89.7-FM), the UW-Eau Claire student-run radio station, earns the best radio newscast award in the Student Awards for Excellence category from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
10 years ago — 2010
The Durand school district could be without its four administrators by the beginning of the next school year after the school board indicates it doesn’t plan to extend their contracts.
20 years ago — 2000
The state’s jobless rate held steady at 2.8 percent in February.
35 years ago — 1985
Herbert Grover, state superintendent of public instruction, endorses an $18,000-a-year minimum salary for teachers.