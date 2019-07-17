5 years ago — 2014
Nearly 300 passengers are killed when a Malaysia Airlines jet crashes after apparently being struck by a missile over an area of eastern Ukraine.
10 years ago — 2009
Thomas Hughes, 47, settles in as the new school superintendent in Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 1999
John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, are feared dead after a plane crash.
35 years ago — 1984
Northern States Power Co. plans to ship used nuclear fuel from its Monticello, Minn., nuclear plant through western Wisconsin on its way to Illinois.