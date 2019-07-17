5 years ago — 2014

Nearly 300 passengers are killed when a Malaysia Airlines jet crashes after apparently being struck by a missile over an area of eastern Ukraine.

10 years ago — 2009

Thomas Hughes, 47, settles in as the new school superintendent in Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 1999

John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, are feared dead after a plane crash.

35 years ago — 1984

Northern States Power Co. plans to ship used nuclear fuel from its Monticello, Minn., nuclear plant through western Wisconsin on its way to Illinois.