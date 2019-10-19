5 years ago — 2014
Ultimate Performance Gymnastics & Cheer opens a new $1.2 million, 21,600-square-foot building in Lake Hallie.
10 years ago — 2009
Management and union leaders in the Eau Claire school district say they support changing state law to allow student test results to be used to evaluate teachers.
20 years ago — 1999
The pilots of two planes that collided over the town of Seymour in 1998 were mutually to blame for the crash, which killed them both, a federal report concludes.
35 years ago — 1984
Four U.S. CIA employees are killed in a plane crash in El Salvador.