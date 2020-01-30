5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire Cavaliers accept an invitation to join the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s Independent League for the 2015 season.
10 years ago — 2010
About 100 people participate in the “Rumble in the Jungle” snowshoe races at Lowes Creek County Park.
20 years ago — 2000
Chancellor Charles Sorensen will remain at UW-Stout; he had been a finalist for the president’s job at Youngstown State University in Ohio.
35 years ago — 1985
First National Bank of Chippewa Falls and the State Bank of Boyd announce their merger.