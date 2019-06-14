5 years ago — 2014
UW-Stout junior Stacey Springob, 20, discusses her recently published book, “What I’ve Learned from Never Having a Boyfriend.”
10 years ago — 2009
Several complaints are received about motorists improperly using the roundabout on U.S. 53 at Old Town Hall Road and Sculy Drive just south of Interstate 94.
20 years ago — 1999
State Rep. Rob Kreibich, R-Eau Claire, says the state will go bankrupt if it continues to fund two-thirds of school building projects.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan says he’s open to a summit with Soviet leader Konstantin Chernenko.