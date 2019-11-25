5 years ago — 2014
The Minnesota Twins announce three assistants for new manager Paul Molitor, including Menomonie resident and Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra, who is named bench coach.
10 years ago — 2009
President Barack Obama says America is ready to tackle climate change despite resistance in Congress over higher costs for businesses and homeowners.
20 years ago — 1999
The Augusta school board will put two referendums totaling more than $2 million on the April ballot.
35 years ago — 1984
Planned Parenthood will open a family-planning clinic in Eau Claire.