5 years ago — 2014
Gene Gutsch, a lieutenant with the Chippewa County sheriff’s office who for years coordinated security at Rock Fest and Country Fest, will retire after 35 years in law enforcement.
10 years ago — 2009
Truck driver Michael Kozlowski, 26, is found guilty of making false entries in his driver’s logs, some of them around the time he caused a fatal crash in October 2005 involving a bus carrying Chippewa Falls High School band members.
20 years ago — 1999
La Crosse’s mayor casts a tie-breaking vote to defeat a restaurant smoking ban in that city.
35 years ago — 1984
Union members end a three-week strike at Waste Research & Reclamation Co. in Eau Claire.