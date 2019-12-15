5 years ago — 2014
Rochester Ice Hawks goalie Sam Nelson, an Eau Claire Regis graduate, is among those sickened at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton by a carbon monoxide leak that sent 81 people to area hospitals.
10 years ago — 2009
Immigrants now account for about 40 percent of Wisconsin’s dairy labor force, up from just 5 percent a decade ago, according to a UW-Madison study.
20 years ago — 1999
James D. Neumann, a former Hudson man convicted in civil court of killing his wife in 1993, is ordered to pay $5.4 million to the couple’s son.
35 years ago — 1984
Mikhail Gorbachev, the No. 2 Soviet leader, discusses a ban on space weapons with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.