5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee approves permits for Grammy-winner Justin Vernon‘s Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival scheduled for mid-summer at the Country Jam grounds in the town of Union.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire Memorial loses 4-2 in a shootout to De Pere after playing to a scoreless tie in regulation in the quarterfinals of the WIAA boys state soccer tournament in Milwaukee.
20 years ago — 1999
Legislative Democrats want to boost the amount of tax rebate checks proposed by Gov. Tommy Thompson from an average of $286 to $317.
35 years ago — 1984
Churches are urged to fight growing racism against American Indians in northern Wisconsin in the wake of federal recognition of Chippewa hunting and fishing rights.