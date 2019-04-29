5 years ago — 2014
The U.S. Postal Service announces it will move its main location in downtown Eau Claire to a 7,262-square-foot retail space in the 200 block of E. Madison St.
10 years ago — 2009
Three probable swine flu cases have been found in Wisconsin, and four of Milwaukee’s public schools have been shut down indefinitely.
20 years ago — 1999
Hutchinson Technology Inc. says it will temporarily lay off about 400 workers.
35 years ago — 1984
The U.S. Supreme Court delays a decision on political action committees, allowing them to spend unlimited funds in the upcoming presidential election.