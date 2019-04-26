5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire North senior Ryan Gray takes first place in the 181-pound weight class at the USAPL powerlifting nationals in Kileen, Texas.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire officials say as many as 30,000 ash trees in the city could be in jeopardy when the emerald ash borer arrives here.
20 years ago — 1999
The Chippewa Falls school board votes to pursue a referendum for $2 million in recurring expenses and $2.5 million for buildings.
35 years ago — 1984
John Hardin, a rural Chetek farmer, says he will run a “poverty campaign” as a Democrat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo.