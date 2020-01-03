5 years ago — 2015
Owners Pat French and Kris Schnack open a restaurant in Eau Claire — The French Press, 2823 London Road.
10 years ago — 2010
Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Tom Hughes says the biggest challenge facing the district is its overcrowding problem.
20 years ago — 2000
After nearly 50 years, the last new daily “Peanuts” comic strip is published; creator Charles Schultz is retiring because of ill health.
35 years ago — 1985
Wisconsin bankruptcy courts say more businesses and farmers declared bankruptcy in 1984 than ever before.