5 years ago — 2015

A donation from the RCU Foundation is used to buy Chromebooks, iPads and interactive white boards for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

10 years ago — 2010

Dairy farmers who just months earlier were slaughtering an average of 50,000 cows a week because of a milk glut reverse course as prices improve.

20 years ago — 2000

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4 percent in January, its lowest level since 1970.

35 years ago — 1985

A judge orders the owners of Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park in the town of Seymour to halt the overflow of the park’s sewer system.