5 years ago — 2015
A donation from the RCU Foundation is used to buy Chromebooks, iPads and interactive white boards for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
10 years ago — 2010
Dairy farmers who just months earlier were slaughtering an average of 50,000 cows a week because of a milk glut reverse course as prices improve.
20 years ago — 2000
The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4 percent in January, its lowest level since 1970.
35 years ago — 1985
A judge orders the owners of Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park in the town of Seymour to halt the overflow of the park’s sewer system.