5 years ago — 2014
Rescue efforts continue in South Korea after a passenger ferry carrying more than 450 passengers flipped onto its side.
10 years ago — 2009
The unemployment rate in Wisconsin of 9.4 percent is the highest in 26 years in March, signaling the scope of the deepening recession.
20 years ago — 1999
Some drivers put travel plans on hold after gas prices rise to a national average of $1.23 a gallon.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire City Council unanimously elects Shirley Crinion as its president.