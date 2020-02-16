5 years ago — 2015

The television show “Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 40th season with an anniversary special.

10 years ago — 2010

The Eau Claire County Board OKs an advisory referendum regarding the controversial county jail and justice center project — but without cost figures.

20 years ago — 2000

A new Eau Claire County ordinance will control the siting of strip clubs.

35 years ago — 1985

A man whose driver’s license was suspended 10 years earlier sues the state of Pennsylvania for $5 quadrillion, saying the punishment ruined his life and reputation.