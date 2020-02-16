5 years ago — 2015
The television show “Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 40th season with an anniversary special.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire County Board OKs an advisory referendum regarding the controversial county jail and justice center project — but without cost figures.
20 years ago — 2000
A new Eau Claire County ordinance will control the siting of strip clubs.
35 years ago — 1985
A man whose driver’s license was suspended 10 years earlier sues the state of Pennsylvania for $5 quadrillion, saying the punishment ruined his life and reputation.