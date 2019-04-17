5 years ago — 2014
Union Pacific Railroad will invest about $30 million in its rail yard in Altoona to support its customers’ rail traffic growth in the region.
10 years ago — 2009
Altoona officials predict that within about 15 years the River Prairie development will add $130 million in land value to the city through new businesses and homes.
20 years ago — 1999
A poll suggests public fatigue with Clinton administration scandals may harm Vice President Al Gore‘s White House bid.
35 years ago — 1984
Clifford Chatterson is re-elected chairman of the Eau Claire County Board; Mark Bugher is re-elected as first vice chairman.