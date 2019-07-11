5 years ago — 2014
The Stanley Theater raises $60,000 through the fundraising website kickstarter.com to buy a new digital movie projector.
10 years ago — 2009
Globe University officials expect about 600 students to enroll at the private college’s Eau Claire campus this month, six times more than when it opened a year earlier.
20 years ago — 1999
Nine Russian professionals will visit UW-Eau Claire to study the university’s social work program.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale will select U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate; she will be the first woman on a major party ticket.