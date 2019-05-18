5 years ago — 2014
John Andrews, 65, Pepin County sheriff, announces he’ll retire in early 2015.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre announces plans to build a $300,000 addition to its facility at 1814 Oxford Ave. with about 300 seats to hold smaller performances.
20 years ago — 1999
Shareholders reject resolutions to put Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries up for sale and to change its board of directors.
35 years ago — 1984
Donald Rumsfeld resigns as President Ronald Reagan’s special Middle East envoy.