5 years ago — 2014
UW-Eau Claire ranked second in the nation in 2012 for on-campus drug arrests, according to Rehabs.com, but university leaders say that reflects their strict enforcement policies, not increased student drug use.
10 years ago — 2009
A news $3.7 million bridge on Highway 27 over the Holcombe Flowage opens to traffic.
20 years ago — 1999
Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura warns Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson not to try to lure Minnesota businesses across the border.
35 years ago — 1984
John Anderson, who ran for president in 1980 as an independent, campaigns locally for Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale.