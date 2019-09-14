5 years ago — 2014
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval endorses the legalization of marijuana, saying it should be regulated and taxed, with revenues used to fund treatment programs for harder drugs.
10 years ago — 2009
John and Julie Govin have an eight-acre corn maze in the shape of Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings helmets on their Menomonie area farm.
20 years ago — 1999
The Highway 29 bypass of Abbotsford is expected to be open by Oct. 31.
35 years ago — 1984
United Auto Workers go on strike at 13 General Motors plants.