5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire North graduate Alicia Olson, a three-time NAIA All-American volleyball player for Viterbo, is named the Leader-Telegram’s female athlete of the year.
10 years ago — 2009
John Vogler, Ed Asselin and Jeff Pettis, who have a combined 95 years of experience with the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office, are retiring.
20 years ago — 1999
A Madison woman convicted of mail theft in 1984 for stealing $16 receives a presidential pardon.
35 years ago — 1984
Chippewa Falls residents will meet to voice concerns about the shutdown of hourly bus service to Eau Claire.