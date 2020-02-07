5 years ago — 2015
Gordy Bischoff reflects on the Ukulele Klub of Eau Claire, an organization he founded four years earlier.
10 years ago — 2010
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the $350 million Wisconsin Shares program lets parents keep their 4-, 5- and even some 6-year-olds in day care centers all day — at taxpayer expense — rather than enroll them in kindergarten.
20 years ago — 2000
About 50 residents speak at an Eau Claire City Council public hearing about a proposed restaurant smoking ban.
35 years ago — 1985
The man suspected of killing a priest and two others at an Onalaska church was reportedly angry the priest allowed girls to read from the Bible at Mass.