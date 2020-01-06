5 years ago — 2015
Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and Craig Biggio are voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame — the first time since 1955 that writers picked four players in one year.
10 years ago — 2010
A labor union and its Democratic allies are asking the UW System to sign a legal agreement that could boost campaigns to unionize faculty and staff.
20 years ago — 2000
The December milk price — $9.63 per hundredweight — was the lowest since 1978, leading to worries that more dairy farmers will leave the industry.
35 years ago — 1985
Judge Lowell D. Schoengarth retires after 29 years on the bench in Clark County.