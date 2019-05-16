5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire school district sends an email to parents alerting them about the game Nerf Wars, also known as Senior Shoot Out, in which teams of students eliminate other players by shooting them with Nerf guns.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire school district may raise its sports participation fee from $100 per sport to $200 for most sports and $300 for hockey and girls gymnastics.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire school board will name John Wallace as South Middle School principal.
35 years ago — 1984
Comedian Andy Kaufman dies of cancer at age 36.