5 years ago — 2015
Lynn McDonough, who operates Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek, is named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
10 years ago — 2010
The Senate-passed health care reform bill clears the House on a 219-212 vote, with Republicans unanimous in opposition.
20 years ago — 2000
In a case originating from UW-Madison, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that public universities can use money from mandatory student fees to finance campus groups that engage in political speech some students find objectionable.
35 years ago — 1985
Gov. Anthony Earl signs a bill to speed emergency spring planting loans to as many as 4,000 Wisconsin farmers.