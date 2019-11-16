5 years ago — 2014
Romaine Quinn, who was Rice Lake’s mayor as a teenager, is elected to the state Assembly at the age of 24.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire-based credit union RCU will nearly double its number of offices with the acquisition of 11 northwest Wisconsin branches from Madison-based AnchorBank.
20 years ago — 1999
Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen says he will run for governor in 2002 if Gov. Tommy Thompson doesn’t.
35 years ago — 1984
A turkey flaps its wings wildly in President Ronald Reagan‘s face during a traditional pre-Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony.