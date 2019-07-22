5 years ago — 2014
Thorp native Anton “Tony” Jacks, 93, is awarded France’s Legion of Honor medal for saving lives during World War II.
10 years ago — 2009
The nation’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise soon when the federal minimum wage climbs 10.7 percent to $7.25 an hour.
20 years ago — 1999
Woodstock ‘99 is ready to kick off, 30 years after the original music festival in upstate New York.
35 years ago — 1984
A man with a knife robs the Food ‘N’ Fuel store in Stanley after tying up and gagging the clerk.