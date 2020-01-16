5 years ago — 2015
Strong winds cut short the first day of competition at the Eau Claire Ski Club’s annual Silver Mine Invitational.
10 years ago — 2010
Bolton Refuge House officials are seeking $200,000 in donations ahead of its planned move in April to the former UW Health-Eau Claire Family Medicine Clinic on Farwell Street.
20 years ago — 2000
A special early hunting season will be needed in the fall to control the state’s deer herd, wildlife officials say.
35 years ago — 1985
A minister from St. Paul tells a Glenwood City audience that rock music promotes illicit sex, drug and alcohol abuse, violence, homosexuality, suicide and interest in the occult.