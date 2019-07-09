5 years ago — 2014

Rising country music star Brett Eldredge will take the main stage at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2009

The estates of eight former Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. employees, along with family members, file a lawsuit claiming benzene or benzene-containing materials they were exposed to resulted in injury or death.

20 years ago — 1999

Johnson Matthey sells its electronics materials division, including facilities in Chippewa Falls, to AlliedSignal of California.

35 years ago — 1984

Herman Dahl, 77, resigns after 37 years as Brunswick town chairman.