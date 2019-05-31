5 years ago — 2014
Scott Wagner, a business banking vice president for Bremer Bank in New Richmond, is elected to a one-year terms as president of the St. Croix Economic Development Corp. board of directors.
10 years ago — 2009
The Community Co-op Shopping Center in Fairchild, better known as “The Big Store,” could close after 112 years if business doesn’t increase.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire Police Department will begin a new program, “Crime Line ‘99,” on Public Access Community Television.
35 years ago — 1984
Pipe bombs with notes signed “Gay Strike Force” are found in Milwaukee and Chicago.