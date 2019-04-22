5 years ago — 2014

RB Scott Co. and Applied Data Consultants earn Small Business of the Year awards during the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s 100th annual meeting.

10 years ago — 2009

The financially troubled Wisconsin Renaissance Faire in Chippewa Falls is for sale, and in all likelihood the festival will not take place the upcoming summer, co-owner Shane McVey says.

20 years ago — 1999

The Chippewa County Board requests permission for the county to add a third circuit court judge.

35 years ago — 1984

Some of the children of a 91-year-old Stanley man who was beaten to death say their father’s murder isn’t being investigated aggressively enough.